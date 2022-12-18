RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.83.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $198.79.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

