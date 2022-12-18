Robert W. Baird Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $265.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennox International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $302.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.31.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $246.50 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.05.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Lennox International by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 70.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

