Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 532,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,235.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 65,550 shares of company stock worth $428,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Stories

