Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $92.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. Roku has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $241.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. Analysts expect that Roku will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

