Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.21-$4.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $120.39.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after buying an additional 379,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after buying an additional 214,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,584,000 after buying an additional 47,199 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 804,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,776,000 after buying an additional 56,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

