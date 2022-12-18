Rune (RUNE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $26,309.47

Rune (RUNE) traded down 46.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Rune has a market capitalization of $26,309.47 and approximately $170.53 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00008024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 2.51300972 USD and is up 87.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $170.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

