RWS’s (RWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.13) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of LON:RWS opened at GBX 346.20 ($4.25) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 314.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 339.55. RWS has a 12 month low of GBX 254.80 ($3.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 664.50 ($8.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,472.86.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £196,950 ($241,626.79). In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 65,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £196,950 ($241,626.79). Also, insider Lara Boro purchased 2,950 shares of RWS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,823.50 ($12,051.90).

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

