Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €75.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €40.39 ($42.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a PE ratio of -9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($25.14) and a 52 week high of €103.65 ($109.11). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.55.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

