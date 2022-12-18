SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €130.00 by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($122.11) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($116.84) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

SAP Stock Up 0.1 %

SAP stock opened at €99.45 ($104.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.56. SAP has a 1-year low of €79.58 ($83.77) and a 1-year high of €125.40 ($132.00). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €98.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €92.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

