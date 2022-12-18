Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,306.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

