Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Position Decreased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $50.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $56.52.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.