Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Lowered by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,009 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. 7,104,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,493,028. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.