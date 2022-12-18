Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Sold by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,562,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 135,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHQ stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96.

