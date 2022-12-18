Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,437,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,886,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 434,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 553,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 82,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.