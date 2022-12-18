Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,589 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,642,000 after purchasing an additional 762,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 230.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,018,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 709,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.