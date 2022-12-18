Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $48.61 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $48.61 million and $413,263.13 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

