SelfKey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One SelfKey token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SelfKey has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $16.66 million and $2.11 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

