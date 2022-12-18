Serum Price Down 27.4% Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Serum has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $21.57 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $891.49 or 0.05329730 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00487262 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,829.09 or 0.28870487 BTC.

About Serum

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

