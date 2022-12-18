Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

