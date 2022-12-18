Short Interest in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Increases By 16.4%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADCT shares. Bank of America downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ADC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $56,000.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

