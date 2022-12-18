Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Declines By 11.1%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 290.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $257,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.02. 544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $39.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77.

