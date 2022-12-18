Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Declines By 18.3%

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,200 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 666,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,977,855 shares in the company, valued at $193,635,476.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 117.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 222.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $26.78. 1,396,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,649. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.28%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

