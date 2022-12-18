Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Declines By 18.3%

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,200 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 666,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.
Insider Activity at American Assets Trust
In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,977,855 shares in the company, valued at $193,635,476.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.
American Assets Trust Stock Performance
Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $26.78. 1,396,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,649. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.
American Assets Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.28%.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.
