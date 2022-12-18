Short Interest in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Declines By 19.6%

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of American Virtual Cloud Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVCT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 122.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 104.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 716,785 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 628.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of AVCT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,379. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

