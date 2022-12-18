Short Interest in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Declines By 10.9%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 935,900 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $312.18 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

