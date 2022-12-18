Short Interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Decreases By 15.3%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

AMRX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,107. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $677.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $545.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after buying an additional 1,255,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 772,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 807,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 481,227 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 801,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 467,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,464,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 466,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

