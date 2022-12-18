Short Interest in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Increases By 7.9%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,880,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 18,430,000 shares. Currently, 24.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David J. Lee sold 177,400 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $216,428.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 561,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $74,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,192,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Lee sold 177,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $216,428.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 561,140 shares in the company, valued at $684,590.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppHarvest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AppHarvest by 58.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppHarvest Trading Down 39.2 %

APPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AppHarvest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $0.47 on Friday. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.57.

About AppHarvest

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

