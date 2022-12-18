Short Interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Drops By 19.6%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,730,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 17,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

