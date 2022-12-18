Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Increases By 6.1%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGLO stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

