Short Interest in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Decreases By 21.9%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,460,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 15,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 64,076 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth about $126,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 15,036,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,866. The company has a market capitalization of $749.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.16%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -42.70%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

