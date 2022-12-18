Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Expands By 17.2%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AINC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 49,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.81. 35,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,968. Ashford has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.