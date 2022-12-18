Short Interest in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Drops By 11.6%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 515,500 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 583,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 5.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 590,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,330 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 114.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATHX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 307,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,504. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.78. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Athersys had a negative net margin of 1,350.69% and a negative return on equity of 977.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Athersys will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

