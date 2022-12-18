Short Interest in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Increases By 7.1%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 303,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 73,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,370. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.29. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

