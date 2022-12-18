Short Interest in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Drops By 21.2%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 969,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of AVEO Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVEO stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $517.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $30.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AVEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

