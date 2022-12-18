Short Interest in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR) Drops By 16.1%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Trading Up 16.0 %

Shares of BSGAR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.73.

Get Blue Safari Group Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Safari Group Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,987 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.