Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Rises By 16.2%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 10,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

LND traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 95,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,732. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $311.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

