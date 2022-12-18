Short Interest in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expands By 8.3%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 852.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 29,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.01. 1,196,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.12 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

