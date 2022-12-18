Short Interest in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Declines By 18.9%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 569,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 443,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 12,315 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cantaloupe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 657,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cantaloupe Stock Up 1.5 %

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

CTLP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 567,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,095. The stock has a market cap of $289.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.86. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Stories

