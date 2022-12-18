Short Interest in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Declines By 18.9%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 569,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 443,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 12,315 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cantaloupe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 657,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.
CTLP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 567,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,095. The stock has a market cap of $289.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.86. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
