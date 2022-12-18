Short Interest in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Rises By 10.0%

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 15,870,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $61.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 54.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 425,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,504,000 after buying an additional 51,431 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on CarMax to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

