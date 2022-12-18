Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Increases By 7.1%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 463,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,965.0 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CSIOF remained flat at $8.72 during trading hours on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

