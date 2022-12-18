Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Increases By 7.1%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 463,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,965.0 days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of CSIOF remained flat at $8.72 during trading hours on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (CSIOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.