Short Interest in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW) Grows By 5.8%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CENAQ Energy Price Performance

Shares of CENAQ Energy stock remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. 56,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,913. CENAQ Energy has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CENAQ Energy by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 530,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

