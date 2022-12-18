Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expands By 7.7%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 672,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 624,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENTA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. 1,025,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

