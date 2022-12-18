Short Interest in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Declines By 16.2%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,690,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 15,140,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,698. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

