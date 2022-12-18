Short Interest in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Drops By 19.3%

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 904,300 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on CODI. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,858.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 131,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125,021 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 649,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 847.50 and a beta of 1.71. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $597.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.37 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

