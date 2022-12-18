Short Interest in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Expands By 14.2%

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

CompX International Stock Up 4.2 %

CIX traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283. CompX International has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter.

CompX International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompX International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. CompX International’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

