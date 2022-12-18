Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Grows By 5.2%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CNSL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. 1,594,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,842. The stock has a market cap of $450.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.62 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 1.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

