Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Grows By 14.9%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. 1,470,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,884. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.59.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Crown by 1,040.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 71,193 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Crown by 689.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.