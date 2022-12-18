Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Decreases By 20.7%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Daily Journal Price Performance

Daily Journal stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.37. 10,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896. The company has a market capitalization of $379.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.59. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $236.01 and a 1 year high of $389.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a current ratio of 12.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Daily Journal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daily Journal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

