Short Interest in DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Grows By 10.5%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.0 days.

DIAGNOS Stock Up 14.0 %

OTCMKTS DGNOF opened at $0.16 on Friday. DIAGNOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.