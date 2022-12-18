Short Interest in DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Grows By 10.5%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.0 days.
DIAGNOS Stock Up 14.0 %
OTCMKTS DGNOF opened at $0.16 on Friday. DIAGNOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
DIAGNOS Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DIAGNOS (DGNOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.