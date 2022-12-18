Short Interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Decreases By 14.4%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIN shares. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE DIN traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.11 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,740,000 after acquiring an additional 159,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 460,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 68,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

