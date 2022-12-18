Short Interest in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Declines By 21.1%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Macquarie started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. DoubleDown Interactive had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
